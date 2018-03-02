After been sidelined for three weeks with a thigh injury picked up in the game against Crystal Palace, Seamus Coleman returns to the Everton squad for Saturday's Premier League clash away to Burnley.

Coleman came off at half-time at Selhurst Park, just ten days on from making his long-awaited return from a double leg fracture suffered while playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales last March.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce gave another update on James McCarthy's recovery from a double leg fracture.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery on the break, which proved successful.

"It's a long process for James because of the compound fracture and the bones came through the socks," he told the club website.

"The wounds haven't healed correctly yet but he is walking unaided at the moment, so that's a good sign. He will start a long rehab, as did Seamus Coleman who had a similar injury,"

As to putting a date on when the McCarthy might return, Allardyce added: "I would never put a date on a thing like that even though physios and doctors do it.

"I don't think you should ever put a time on anybody's injury because each individual has a different healing process."