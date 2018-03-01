Republic of Ireland striker Sean Maguire is close to making his comeback for Preston North End after four months on the sidelines.

Last year's SSE Airtricity Premier Division top-scorer had a great start to the season, scoring four league goals and making his international bow against Moldova in October, but missed the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark after tearing a hamstring.

He featured in a closed-doors training match against Burnley midweek and is itching to get back into the thick of the club's play-off push.

"It's touching distance away now, hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can be back in contention for selection," he told Preston's website.

"Now I'm back in training with the squad and to get some minutes in the tank against Burnley was brilliant. Just to get the matchday feeling back, waking up in the morning and knowing you had a game, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now and I'm just looking forward.

"I feel stronger than I was before, my hamstring feels really strong. It's all positive and we have a lot of important games between now and then end of the season and I want to play my part in that.

Preston are ninth in the Championship table, four points behind sixth-place Sheffield United, following a 1-0 home defeat to Mick McCarthy's Ipswich last weekend.

"We are still in contention for the play-offs, if we are still there or thereabouts with four or five games to go we will take that," said Maguire.

"We had a difficult result last weekend but that will push us forward now. We have a big three games coming up next week, with two of those against teams that are around us and a derby game against Bolton on Saturday.

"I want to get back to where I was before, that's getting myself back in the team and doing as much as I can for the squad and hopefully get back in to getting goals and assists."