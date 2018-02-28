The Football Association of Ireland is on the lookout for a new director of communications following the resignation of Ian Mallon.

Director of Communications Mallon resigned from the organisation to take up a role with UEFA as National Associations Communications Consultant.

Mallon joined the FAI in September 2015 and oversaw the communications for Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign in France, having previously worked for Independent News and Media.

The resignation of Mallon is the second high-profile departure from the FAI in recent weeks following Peter Sherrard’s exit earlier this month.

Sherrard left the FAI to take up a position as Chief Executive Officer of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

The FAI confirmed in a statement that they would soon start the recruitment process to fill the departing Mallon’s position.