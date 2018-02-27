Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been hit with two Scottish Football Association disciplinary charges following his angry reaction to referee Kevin Clancy's penalty award at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Lennon will face charges of misconduct and criticising a match official "in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official, or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character".

The Armagh man was sent to the stand during the 2-2 draw at Rugby Park and later described the standard of refereeing in Scotland as "Mickey Mouse".

Lennon was ordered off by Clancy after the home side were awarded a penalty for handball against Ryan Porteous, and reacted by sarcastically clapping in the referee's face before being escorted away by a colleague.

Lennon joked afterwards that managers should be allowed to send referees off for poor performances, and admitted he had lost faith in the officials in Scotland.

He said: "It's amateur, it's Mickey Mouse stuff. It needs to get better, it's not good enough.

"Every week or every other week we're talking about major decisions that are blatantly obvious and they're being called wrong. Every week I see a manager complaining about poor refereeing decisions.

"I think the standard (of refereeing) is declining as the game in Scotland is improving."

Lennon also alluded to the fact he had previously criticised Clancy for failing to award his side a penalty against Rangers at Easter Road in December.

He said: "We've had to overcome another appalling refereeing performance. It's cost us two points today, that decision.

"This is the same referee who didn't give us a clear handball against Rangers at Easter Road.

"I don't want him refereeing us again but I probably won't get my way with that."

Lennon added: "I didn't think I did anywhere near enough to warrant a sending-off on the basis of my dismay at the penalty being awarded and I think having looked at it again I'm right."