Cork City manager John Caulfield says he is delighted with his side's creativity and clinical nature in front of goals after they continued their 100% start to the season away to Sligo Rovers.

Graham Cummins netted a hat-trick while former Sligo Rovers man Kieran Sadlier also got in on the scoring act in a 4-1 victory at the Showgrounds.

The reigning champions made it three wins from three and brought their goals tally to nine as they sit two points clear of Waterford in the table.

The Leesiders were the league’s top scorers last season, but struggled on the goals front towards the tail end of the campaign, and Caulfield told RTÉ Sport that he is happy to see a more creative spark in the current team.

"The main thing is that we are creating chances and we are scoring goals," he said. We have got rid of the difficult run-in last year where we were struggling to score goals.

"We feel that we have a lot more creativity in our team."

Reflecting on the 4-1 victory, the Cork City boss was pleased by what he saw.

"This has been a difficult venue over the years," he said.

"We started brightly and got an early goal. In the first half we were really, really good, created a lot of chances, we probably could have been further ahead.

"For 15 minutes (when Rovers scored to make it 3-1) the crowd were up for it. We were a bit all over the place for those 15 minutes. We weathered the storm and then finished strongly. To come here and win 4-1, we are delighted with that."