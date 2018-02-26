Eamon Dunphy says Arsenal's dreadful performance in defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final is yet more proof that their manager - and overall model - is broken.

City cruised to a 3-0 win, with the Gunners completely toothless and without any fight at Wembley.

Long-serving boss Arsene Wenger has been on the receiving end of stinging criticism from the club's supporters for at least two years and there was another outpouring of frustration in the wake of Sunday's loss.

Dunphy, speaking on RTÉ Game On, believes it's the end of the road for the Frenchman.

"In the end, Arsenal were a mess," he said.

"They didn't have a go. Ozil is the highest paid player in the club. He's supposed to be the leader - he just disappeared. I think the Wenger era is over for sure. It's a question of how it ends and how bad it's going to get.

"It was an abysmal performance... because it was gutless.

"For 20 years the financial model was, they finish in the top four, qualify for the Champions League, make £40m or £50m profit. They did make that transition from Highbury to the Emirates... but they charge high prices to go there.

"They're in a mess. Nobody is in control. He doesn't have the responsibility or the power to change the model, and it's the model that's broken, and maybe Wenger as well. Maybe Wenger has just lost it. Maybe Mourinho has lost it. Guys lose it you know.

"It is time for someone to blow the whistle on Wenger but also on the way the club is run because if you rid of him and kept the same model, what's going to change?"

On Manchester United's Premier League victory against Chelsea Dunphy had praise for Romelu Lukau, but he remains unimpressed by Paul Pogba.

"Chelsea had a very hard game against Barcelona," he added.

"They don't have a striker. Morata is just hopeless. He's worse than hopeless. He's no replacement for Costa.

"Lukaku did his stuff again and he did in a big way. Pogba was pretty awful. He was faffing around in midfield, throwing his leg over the ball. He should sign for Arsenal!"