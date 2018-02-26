Neymar has posted a picture of his heavily bandaged ankle but Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery is "optimistic" the Brazil star will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Neymar left the field in tears on a stretcher during Sunday night's Ligue 1 win over rivals Marseille, raising fears over his chances of appearing in next Tuesday's second leg.

He posted a picture on Instagram on Monday morning showing his right ankle strapped and with a protective splint, with the caption "08:10 Finished for today".

Emery, though, hopes to be able to count on the world record signing when his team attempt to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit.

"The first tests we have done show it is a sprain, we will do more medical examinations to know how serious it is," he said in his post-match press conference.

"If today I had to say yes or no to be fit against Real, I want to say yes. I want to be optimistic."

Before that game, PSG face Marseille once more in Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final and Troyes in the league on Saturday, with seemingly little prospect of Neymar being involved.

The capital club lead the league standings by 14 points after winning 3-0 on Sunday night, with Neymar setting up a fine third goal for strike partner Edinson Cavani.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane is taking no pleasure from the news of Neymar's injury.

The Frenchman, quoted by L'Equipe, said: "I don't like it when a player hurts himself, I am not happy about the injury to Neymar. We never rejoice when a rival is absent due to injury."