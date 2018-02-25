Drogheda United's First Division clash with Finn Harps will now take place on 26 March, after Friday night's league opener was postponed due to the referee not being satisfied with the strength of the United Park floodlights.

A big crowd was left bemused and frustrated when John McLaughlin called the game off minutes before kick-off, with some bulbs missing in the floodlights and the conditions deemed to be below par.

Drogs chairman Fiachra Kierans described the situation as "very, very disappointing".

"We’ve played all our pre-season with the lights as they are," he told extratime.ie.

"We were aware that there were bulbs gone, as were the FAI. There are new floodlights ready to come in. That will be done over the next four or five weeks – all the paper work is signed off on that."

The new date has been agreed by both clubs and will kick off at 7.45pm.

Drogheda's game against Athlone Town on Friday, 9 March has been moved to Sunday 11 March with a 3pm start.

Cobh Ramblers' meeting with Galway United at St Colman's Park on Saturday, 3 March will now kick off at the earlier time of 3pm.

In the EA Sports Cup, Drogheda's first-round tie with Leinster Senior League outfit St Mochta's will be played in Porterstown on Monday, 5 March, 7.45pm.