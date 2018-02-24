Republic of Ireland pair Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane both hit the target as Aston Villa ramped up the pressure on second-placed Cardiff, who host Bristol City on Sunday, with a 4-2 comeback victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Villa were trailing at half-time to goals from Sean Clare and Lucas Joao either side of Lewis Grabban's leveller.

But Whelan's 67th-minute equaliser was added to late on by Hourihane and Robert Snodgrass, who scored from the penalty spot, to move Villa one point behind.

Wolves missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table after suffering a 2-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic took the Cottagers to within five points of the automatic-promotion spots.

Wolves are now without a win in three matches, having drawn their previous two, but they are still nine points ahead of second-placed Cardiff.

Fourth-placed Derby drew 3-3 at Reading after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson netted a late equaliser for the hosts.

Despite Kasey Palmer firing Derby into an early lead, Reading went ahead with goals from Ireland U21 midfielder Liam Kelly and Mo Barrow.

County responded either side of half-time through Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence, only for Bodvarsson to grab an equaliser 10 minutes from time before Chris Baird was sent off for the visitors.

Callum McManaman denied Middlesbrough the chance to leapfrog Bristol City into sixth place as Sunderland drew an ill-tempered thriller 3-3 at the Stadium of Light.

Oli McBurnie scored twice and missed a penalty as Barnsley moved out of the drop zone with a 2-0 victory at Birmingham.

Ben Marshall's second-half goal condemned Burton to a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall.

Mustapha Carayol netted the winner as Preston's play-off push stuttered with a 1-0 defeat to Mick McCarthy's Ipswich at Deepdale.

Liam Cooper's first-half header gave Leeds a 1-0 home win over Brentford, earning Paul Heckingbottom his first victory as head coach, while Norwich and Bolton drew 0-0 at Carrow Road.

Lee Tomlin netted twice as Nottingham Forest won 5-2 away at QPR.

In Scotland, Conor Sammon kept up his terrific form as he scored his eight goal in eight games.

But he couldn' stop Partick Thistle slumping to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat against Hamilton.

David Templeton struck a stoppage-time winner to move Hamilton above Partick Thistle and out of the Premiership bottom two.

The winger netted from close range to give Accies a 2-1 victory and move them five points ahead of bottom club Ross County.

The nervy game had lacked much quality apart from a flurry of chances around the 10-minute mark when Antonio Rojano cancelled out Sammon's opener from the penalty spot, and in an exciting finale.