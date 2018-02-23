Ireland attacker Áine O'Gorman is among the Republic of Ireland players making a return from injury, as manager Colin Bell names a 24-player squad for an upcoming training camp in Cork.

Ireland are preparing for their upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Netherlands, with defender Claire Walsh, and midfielder Karen Duggan all coming back from injuries, along with O'Gorman.

The trio will travel with the squad to Fota Island Resort in Cork for a nine-day camp, which is set to begin on Monday 28 February.

O'Gorman has been out of action since she sustained medial ligament damage during Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland last October.

Defender Harriet Scott, who was one of Ireland's top performers in their crucial draw against the Netherlands last year, has suffered a collarbone fracture, while Megan Connolly is due to rejoin the Ireland fold for the training camp after spending some time focusing on her studies at Florida State University.

Following the squad announcement on Friday, Bell said: "We're really looking forward to the Fota Island camp as it'll be a great opportunity to get some crucial work done ahead of April's qualifiers.

"Unfortunately, Harriet Scott suffered a collarbone fracture during a recent game with Reading, which is a major blow to us and we wish her the best in her recovery. We welcome Aine O'Gorman, Claire Walsh and Karen Duggan back from injury and I'm delighted to have Megan Connolly available for selection again.

"We've got ourselves in a great position in the group but we need to continue to build on that good start to the campaign by continuing to improve in everything we do. It will be an intensive training camp, purely focused on preparing to face Slovakia and the Netherlands in Tallaght Stadium in April.

"We're also looking forward to our open training session at Turner's Cross. It's really important for the players to meet our supporters and continue to drive the interest in Women's football in Ireland. We've got lots of supporters in Cork and it will be great to meet them at our open training session."

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad - Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City Women), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry (Brighton & Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Eabha O'Mahony (Lakewood)Midfielders: Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Denise O'Sullivan (NC Courage), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Amy Boyle Carr (Sion Swifts) Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan, Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne, Amber Barrett, Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Zara Foley (Lakewood), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic)