TODAY

Bray Wanderers v St Patrick’s Athletic, 7.45pm

Bray started off the season in a positive fashion with a draw at Dundalk and will be hopeful of adding more points against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Carlisle Grounds.

There was also a positive feeling for the Saints despite losing to Cork City as they took the champions all the way on the first night, with Kieran Sadler’s late goal denying Pat’s in the 3-2 defeat.

Gaffer talk

Dave Mackay (Bray Wanderers): TBC

Liam Buckley (St Patrick’s Athletic): "We're expecting a good game, they had a good result against Dundalk last weekend. We know what they have and who they have but we're prepared.

"From our point of view we've just to try and get better each week. From last weekend I thought we hadn't done too badly but there are certain areas where we can improve and we've worked on them this week and we'll work on them next week."

Team news

Bray Wanderers: TBC

St Patrick’s Athletic: Killian Brennan and Thomas Byrne are doubtful for the Saints, who have a clean bill of health otherwise.

Cork City v Waterford FC, 7.45pm

A large crowd is expected as Cork take on Munster rivals Waterford FC at Turner’s Cross.

Both sides had wins last week with Waterford impressing taking down Derry in their first game back in the top flight at the RSC.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork City): "Waterford had a great start last week and they have assembled a really strong team.

"Teams will come to Turner’s Cross and play on the counter. They will keep things solid and tight and try to cause us problems on the break. We have to be patient and move the ball quickly; we feel we have more creative players in the squad this season and that they can create those opportunities.

It is important that our supporters stay with us and keep encouraging the players, like they did last year."

Alan Reynolds (Waterford FC): "It’s nice to have a Munster derby again to look forward to although we’ll treat Cork like every other team. They are the champions, good luck to them, but that means nothing to us."

Team news

Cork City Garry Buckley is back in full training but is unlikely to feature, while Johnny Dunleavy is still a few weeks away from being available for selection. Josh O’Hanlon is also ruled out. Graham Cummins serves a one game ban after being sent off against St Patrick’s Athletic last week.

Waterford FC TBC

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, 7.45pm

These two sides had disappointment on the first night of the season as they prepare to meet at The Showgrounds.

Sligo suffered defeat against Limerick but are at home again in this fixture thanks to a fixture swap due to The Brandywell being unavailable.

Derry were beaten 2-1 in Waterford.

Gaffer talk

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "The focus is to get points on the board. It was a disappointment last week. But I don’t think it was all doom and gloom in terms of performance.

"There were some positive signs and they lads did some of what we asked. But we need to create more chances and improve on other elements.

"It’s not going to be easy against Derry. They had the same disappointment as us and they’re a very good side. Kenny also has a lot of new players in the squad and they have a lot of quality."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "Sligo are a good team who have got good fluency in their play, they'll be a very difficult opponent for us at this moment in time," said Shiels.

"We are a couple of weeks behind in terms of preparation mainly because of the impact of the arctic weather, so teams up north like Sligo and ourselves are slightly behind compared to others.

"It's nobody's fault, it's just nature, but it's been a hard pre-season."

Team news

Sligo Rovers: Rovers will be without Regan Donelon for two weeks due to a hamstring problem. Raff Cretaro is also ruled out with a hip problem. John Mahon is ruled out until April after suffering a knee injury.

Patrick McClean, Calum Waters and Mitchell Beeney joined the club on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sligo are aiming to have the trio registered in time for Friday’s game.

Derry City: Kenny Shiels has Ronan Curtis fit again and vying for a starting spot, while John Cofie and David Hopkirk are back in training.

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 8pm

Shamrock Rovers will look to put a Dublin derby defeat behind them when Dundalk travel to Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops let go of a 1-0 lead to fall to defeat to rivals Bohemians, Dundalk meanwhile need to bounce back from a disappointing opening day draw with Bray Wanderers after a scoreless

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "If you saw the dressing room afterwards in Dalymount we probably would have wanted a game the next day to try and put it right because that was the feeling in the dressing room. We’re just really looking forward to walking out [in Tallaght] and that it’s Dundalk at home makes it a really big game for us."

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "Brian Gartland returns to the squad this week for the game. We have finished our squad building for the season now. The squad has taken shape and we are very happy with the squad that we have put together.

"We have an important week ahead with three games in a week starting with Shamrock Rovers tomorrow night. There’s a tremendous determination in the group and we will show that to get the right result."

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: New signing Sean Kavanagh could make his debut if his international clearance comes through. Trevor Clarke is suspended and a late call will be made on Ronan Finn (calf).

Dundalk: They will be without the injured Stephen O’Donnell who is recovering from a calf problem. John Mountney remains out with a knee injury and Sean Hoare has a hamstring injury which will rules him out also.

Brian Gartland and Karolis Chvedukas returned to training this week and may be considered for selection following the flu.

SATURDAY

Limerick v Bohemians, 6.30pm

Team news and gaffer talk to follow