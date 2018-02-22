'There has to be intent as to whether a player is going to go out and do that to another player. The unfortunate side of it is [Kevin] Toner got a knock in the face, but that's the game.' pic.twitter.com/PolQEYsVei

Cork City's Graham Cummins has been hit with an automatic one-match ban following a controversial sending off against St Patrick's Athletic last Friday night.

Cummins was issued a straight red card for an apparent aerial challenge on St Pat's Kevin Toner when Cork City were 2-0 up.

A long ball was sent towards the Cork City penalty area in the 26th minute, which prompted Cummins to run across and head the ball clear. He made contact with Toner's face as he jumped to claim possession, which resulted in the red card.

Cummins scored one of the goals that had given City the lead, but St Pat's subsequently levelled proceedings, with City's Kieran Sadlier eventually settling the tie with a late goal.

Cummins' dismissal was discussed on RTÉ's Soccer Republic earlier this week, and the studio panel of Stuey Byrne and Declan 'Fabio' O'Brien argued that it was the wrong call, with Byrne calling it a 'ridiculous decision.'

"The ball's up in the air for a hell of a long time," he said, "and if you have a look at Cummins, he comes from a distance, gets up, his eyes are on the ball. He's used his arm for leverage. The referee's got a good view of it.

"There has to be intent as to whether a player is going to go out and do that to another player. The unfortunate side of it is [Kevin] Toner got a knock in the face, but that's the game.

"I don't see it, just don't see it."

Cummins will miss City's home tie against Waterford on Friday, but will be available for selection again when they travel to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers on Monday.