Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar was issued a yellow card for diving during a 3-1 La Liga defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

While racing for possession against Theo Hernandez in his own penalty area, Cuellar threw himself on the ground after Hernandez ran by him with the ball.

Cuellar then remained on the ground, writhing in pain and clutching his foot, as Hernandez stood over him.

The referee acted quickly and produced a yellow card as Cuellar got back to his feet, before resuming the game.

The Madrid side proved to be a much stronger outfit during the tie, with Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro both hitting the target to cancel out the opening goal from Unai Bustinza in the sixth minute, who pounced on a clearance from Hernandez, and managed to divert the ball into the net.

Sergio Ramos later put the tie beyond all doubt with a penalty at the end of normal time, to leave Zinedine Zidane's charges sittinf in the third place on the La Liga table.