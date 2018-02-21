Nelson Oliveira slowed Wolves' promotion charge as Norwich staged a stunning fightback to hold the runaway Championship leaders to a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had raced into a 2-0 lead with just 25 minutes gone after wing-back Jamal Lewis put through his own goal and midfielder Alfred N'Diaye headed home a second.

Christoph Zimmermann pulled one back within two minutes to give the visitors hope, and the real drama came at the death. The game was in the third minute of stoppage time when substitute Oliveira smashed a long-range shot into the top corner to make it 2-2.

Second-placed Cardiff took full advantage as they battled their way to a 1-0 win at Mick McCarthy's Ipswich to reduce Wolves' lead to nine points. Perhaps more importantly, Cardiff opened up a four-point lead over Aston Villa, who sit third.

Kenneth Zohore was their match-winner 25 minutes from time, scrambling in an untidy goal as the Bluebirds extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Fourth-placed Derby left it late to snatch a point as Leeds twice took the lead at Pride Park, only to be pegged back at the end of both halves.

Leeds struck against the run of play when Pierre-Michel Lasogga headed home Stuart Dallas' 34th-minute cross, but Andreas Weimann levelled in first-half stoppage time after defenders Laurens De Bock and Liam Cooper hampered each other.

Ezgjan Alioski restored the visitors' lead with 11 minutes to play when he rounded off a counter-attack at the second attempt, but Derby got themselves out of jail at the death when Kasey Palmer struck in the second minute of added time to spare his side back-to-back league defeats.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's first goal for Fulham was enough to take only a point as Bristol City hit back to avoid a home defeat.

On-loan Newcastle striker Mitrovic's 14th-minute strike from Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie's pass was his first goal in club football since August.

Bobby Reid dragged the home side back into it 10 minutes before the break and although Mitrovic twice went close in a positive start to the second half by the visitors, Fulham had to make do with a draw which extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games.