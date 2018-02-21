Republic of Ireland international James McClean is still aiming to end his career in the League of Ireland with Derry City.

McClean, who spent three years at the Brandywell before a move to Sunderland and the Premier League, has made no secret of his desire to return to his home town club one day.

The West Brom midfielder’s brother Patrick completed a move to Sligo Rovers from Waterford yesterday and the elder McClean revealed that he is hoping to meet him on a League of Ireland pitch before he eventually hangs up his boots.

"That’s the plan, that’s not going to go away, that’s always the plan," McClean replied when asked is he still wants a Derry swansong. "I was always planning on moving back home as soon as I finish up.

"If I’m still fit and ready and they’re willing to take me that would be nice and it would be good to kick my brother too. That would be an added bonus."

McClean is very much still a Derry fan and is looking forward to seeing the Candystripes finally return to the redeveloped Brandywell, although he admits to having some divided loyalties this season.

"I hope Derry City win every game this season apart from four, I hope they lose four to Sligo because obviously family comes first.

"It’s great up there at the moment, they’ve got the whole new stadium and it’s looking the part.

"Being away from the Brandywell last season wasn’t ideal, the only disappointment is they put in a 4G pitch which I think is just madness. I’m old school, I believe football should be played on grass and that’s it.

"It was obviously disappointing for Derry to lose their first game at Waterford but they brought on a lot of players so for Derry to have a good season those players are going to have to gel pretty quickly.

"I don’t really know too much about the new players they brought in so I can’t really judge how they’re going to fare this season but like I said, I hope they have a good season with just the five defeats, obviously have lost the one already."

McClean also believes that a Derry influence can play a positive role in the development of his brother at Sligo.

Derryman Kevin Deery was recently appointed as the assistant manager at the Showgrounds and McClean believes he’ll have a positive influence on Patrick.

"I think that’s going to be a very good move for him with Kevin Deery being there as well, who I know very well and get on very well with him. Kevin will keep him on the right path and having another Derry head will keep him on the road.

"It’s up to him to grasp that with both hands. He definitely got the ability, it’s just whether he applies himself now and kicks on."

James McClean was speaking at the launch of Neymar Jr’s Five, Red Bull’s unique five-a-side football tournament for men and women, To participate in the regional qualifiers this February, teams of five to seven players must register at www.neymarjrsfive.com