Jose Mourinho declared himself neither happy nor unhappy in the wake of his side’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash in Spain.

United failed to impress in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and were second best for large periods of the game, rarely threatening.

They struggled to contain Sevilla throughout a one-sided clash, with David de Gea forced into making a string of saves - including an incredible first-half stop to deny Luis Muriel - as United managed to somehow escape without conceding.

Mourinho didn’t exactly see things that way and when asked about his goalkeeper’s performance, insisted that he only had one real save to make.

"David de Gea? One amazing save and then nothing more to do. I think all the shots they had were easy shots, simple shots, statistic shots.

"The shots that go to the clouds and go to the crowds are not for me shots so they had one great opportunity with a fantastic David save.

"I’m not happy, I’m not unhappy. It’s a result that leaves everything open to the second leg.

"In the second leg we don’t need to make an amazing result of winning by two or three goals, we just need to win. I know that is difficult, I know that Sevilla has experience and quality but it’s a match at Old Trafford to decide the result."

A spikey Jose Mourinho really didn't like being asked about Paul Pogba after Manchester United's 0-0 draw in Seville. pic.twitter.com/sysFSeaarO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 21, 2018

Much of the focus in the build-up to the game was on the omission of Paul Pogba from the United starting eleven in favour of Scott McTominay.

The £90m midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular place in the United team of late but was forced into action early in the first half as he replaced the injury Ander Herrera.

Mourinho claimed that early substitution affected his game-plan, leaving him with one less change to make in the second half when he had intended to bring on Jesse Lingard and go chase the game.

"It changed because I had one less change to make in the second half. I wanted also to bring Lingard into the game like I did with the other two fast wingers in the last part of the game, to try and win the game in that moment and it was not possible.

"But in terms of the dynamic of the team I think Herrera was doing good work and Paul came and did the same good work."

However despite Pogba’s "good work" Mourinho was clearly irritated when asked whether he had done enough to start in the return leg, wrongly stating that the game is in two months time before walking off.