Manchester United shut out Sevilla in Spain and came way with a goalless draw in the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, a result usually regarded as acceptable in the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition.

But the RTÉ panel were far from impressed with the nature of the English giants' display, with David de Gea pulling off some terrific saves to keep the impressive hosts at bay.

Jose Mourinho's side are second in the Premier League and now in a good position to progress to the quarter-finals of this competition but he's come under fire this season as his negative tactics are held up unfavourably against the fluid total football Manchester City have played all season.

Didi Hamann was particularly strong in his analysis, labelling the Red Devils' approach at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan "anti-football".

"It was a good Sevilla performance, they did everything but score. De Gea came to the rescue a few times. From Man United's point of view it was dreadful, it was anti-football in a way.

"For a club the size of United, for the money they've spent in recent years, it was an embarrassing performance.

"What they served us tonight when they had the ball, was dreadful. It seems like one guy doesn't know what the other guy is doing. They just don't play together."

Liam Brady was equally unimpressed.

"I don't think they're gelling at all. All the signings that have been brought in, they don't seem to be gelling. It's over 18 months into his reign. I think David Moyes got a year.

"I think they're as far away from winning the Premier League and the Champions League - and let's face it, that's what Manchester United are all about, those two trophies - they're as far away now as they were when David Moyes was appointed."