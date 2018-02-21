Sligo Rovers have snapped up former Celtic left-back Calum Waters on loan from Kilmarnock.

The defender, who also had spells with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic, will link up with the Bit O'Red until 10 June, subject to international clearance.

Boss Ger Lyttle is confident the 21-year-old Glaswegian can show his class at the Showgrounds, and help Sligo recover from the opening-night Premier Division defeat to Limerick.

"It’s another signing that comes with terrific pedigree," he said.

"Left-back was obviously a problematic position given Regan Donelon had no competition. We wanted to get another player in that area to strengthen the squad.

"The injury last weekend to Regan shows what can happen. While he should be back in the next week or two, we want more than one player per position as we said.

"Calum has come through the leagues after leaving Celtic to get back to the top flight and played some games with Kilmarnock in the Premiership this season. That's a very good level. He has that hunger – as shown in going to the two clubs and being in the league team of the season at Alloa to get that move."

Lyttle, meanwhile, revealed there could yet be one more move for Rovers before the close of the window.

"We're looking for one more player. The deadline is only hours away but we're doing all we can. We'll know before Friday's game."