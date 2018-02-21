Sligo Rovers have confirmed the signing of Patrick McClean from Waterford FC, brother of Republic of Ireland international James.

The defender signs a two-year deal at The Showgrounds to strengthen Gerard Lyttle's squad.

The 21-year-old began his career at hometown club Derry City before going on to star for Waterford as they were promoted to the top flight.

He now moves to Rovers after consistently being on Lyttle's radar in recent transfer windows.

The Sligo boss said: "We're delighted to get the deal done. Patrick is aggressive, strong in a tackle, good in the air and was captaining Waterford for some matches at 20-years-old which will tell you about his mentality.



"He had been with Derry and the season with Waterford has brought him along further. I was trying to sign him at Cliftonville when he was at Derry and I've been tracking him since.



"Kevin Deery has been monitoring the situation in the last few weeks and I don't think he fully settled down there. It's a long way from Derry and that was a hindrance to him. We tried to get the deal done last week but it took time.



"He was in The Showgrounds last Saturday night to see what the club is about and I think it impressed him. He has made a sacrifice to come here this season - this is a good deal for the club for a player of his calibre."



McClean said: "I’m delighted to finally be here. It has taken some time to get everything signed off.



"I was at the game on Saturday. There was a great crowd there, over 3,000 which is brilliant for a League of Ireland side. I was treated so well and the people couldn’t do enough.



"I felt when the team conceded the goal, they lacked bite. That’s something I will try to bring. I’m here to play."

Meanwhile Stephen Kenny has added well-travelled Nigerian attacker Marco Tagbajumi to his Dundalk panel.

The 29-year-old has had stints in Portugal with Camacha, in Cyprus with APEP, Emis Aradippou and AEL Limassol - where he played in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers - and most recently in Norway. He plied his trade in the second half the 2017 season with Lillestrom.

"I'm really happy to be here, it's a new experience for me," he told Dundalk FC TV.

"Stephen gave me a call and told me what he was looking for and that I matched his criteria. I'm really excited."