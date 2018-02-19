Mick McCarthy has apologised for swearing during a derby clash between Ipswich Town and Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Ipswich boss was celebrating Luke Chambers' goal which put his side ahead on 89 minutes, when television footage captured him appearing to swear in the direction of the Ipswich fans.

'For those who were offended by my language, I apologise,' the former Republic of Ireland manager said in a statement.

McCarthy denied that he was intentionally shouting profanities at the away supporters when it was put to him by a reporter after the East Anglian derby.

"Oh, so you are putting words in my mouth are you?" he said. "No, it was just me celebrating the game, mate. It was a reaction to the game. I wanted to win the game and we didn’t."

Mick McCarthy's complicated relationship with the Ipswich fans

Speaking to the club website on Monday, he apologised for any offence his conduct may have caused.

"It was a big moment for us, coming so late in the game. You can get carried away in situations like that," he said.

"To be honest I forgot the cameras were there and can capture every word now. You don’t think about that during the game. For those who were offended by my language, I apologise.

"I’d like to reiterate though that my comments were not aimed at anyone. It was just a reaction to the goal and what it meant at that time."

Norwich scored a late equaliser through Timm Klose, who headed home a Grant Hanley cross to ensure a share of the spoils in the Sky Bet Championship clash.