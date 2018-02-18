Hawk-Eye insists a technical error was responsible for the fact the lines shown during the latest high-profile Video Assistant Referee controversy were not straight.

The company also remains adamant that the match officials were given straight lines to make their decisions with, and not the same ones that were anything but and which were shown to those watching on television.

The VAR system and technology has again been criticised since Juan Mata had a goal disallowed, having been caught narrowly offside, during Manchester United's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round victory away to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Match referee Kevin Young had awarded a goal until the VAR's lengthy intervention. There was controversy after those viewing on BT Sport were shown images of Mata's positioning amid wonky lines that created further confusion surrounding the decision.

Hawk-Eye is responsible for providing the technology used within VAR, and explained via a statement: "A technical issue led to an incorrect graphic being provided by Hawk-Eye to BT Sport last night.

"To confirm, the VAR saw the correct image with the correct lines to make the decision. This was a case of the wrong image being provided to the broadcaster and we apologise."