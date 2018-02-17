Manchester United were drawn at home to Brighton in an FA Cup quarter-final draw which saw all the big guns avoid each other on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho's men learned they would face the Seagulls shortly after sealing their place in the last eight with a 2-0 fifth-round win at Huddersfield.

Wigan or Manchester City, who meet on Monday night, will host Southampton, while Chelsea visit Leicester and the winners of Sunday's Rochdale-Tottenham tie will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

Ties will be played over the weekend of 16-19 March.