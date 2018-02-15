On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi secured Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Having fallen behind to Andre Schurrle's 30th-minute opener, Josip Ilicic netted twice to set the Italians on course for a famous win.

However, Batshuayi levelled and snatched victory at the death with his seventh goal in four matches.

Germany's other representatives, RB Leipzig, were also celebrating after emerging 3-1 victors at Napoli.

Adam Ounas fired the hosts ahead in Italy, only for Timo Werner to score either side of Bruma's tap-in.

AC Milan remain unbeaten competitively in 2018 after a 3-0 win at Ludogorets, where Patrick Cutrone, a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty and Fabio Borini did the damage.

Manuel Fernandes' hat-trick secured Lokomotiv Moscow a 3-2 win at Nice in a thrilling first leg.

Mario Balotelli's brace had given the hosts a two-goal cushion, but Fernandes pulled one back from the spot and Nice's Racine Coly saw red for fouling Ari.

The former Portsmouth and Everton loanee scored the resulting free-kick and went onto complete his second hat-trick of the Europa League campaign.

Lokomotiv's cross-city rivals did not fare so well.

Spartak Moscow fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao, with Aritz Aduriz's brace compounded by an own goal from Ilya Kutepov. Luiz Adriano pulled one back for the Russians in the 60th minute.

Atletico Madrid romped to a 4-1 win at Copenhagen as Viktor Fischer's early goal for the hosts merely spurred Diego Simeone's men into action.

Saul Niguez and Kevin Gameiro scored before half-time, with Antoine Griezmann and Vitolo wrapping up victory.

Substitute Takumi Minamino was the hero for Red Bull Salzburg as they snatched a late 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

⚽️ RESULTS ⚽️

4⃣9⃣ goals on an awesome night of #UEL action!

What would be your dream final? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VxQDDve8jV — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 15, 2018

The Austrians had gone ahead through Mikel Oyarzabal's own goal, only for Alvaro Odriozola and Adnan Januzaj to hit back in a game that ended level due to Minamino's 94th-minute intervention.

Harlem Gnohere secured Romania's Steaua a fine 1-0 win against Lazio, while Radim Reznik snatched Viktoria Plzen a 1-1 draw at Partizan Belgrade.

Leandre Tawamba had opened the scoring for the hosts, who saw Milan Mitrovic sent off five minutes from time.

AEK Athens sub Astrit Ajdarevic cancelled out Viktor Tsygankov's goal for Dynamo Kyiv as their match ended 1-1, while Lyon swatted aside Villarreal.

Tanguy Ndombele and captain Nabil Fekir scored before Pablo Fornals pulled one back for the Spaniards, only for sub Memphis Depay to make it 3-1.

Valere Germain's double and a Florian Thauvin effort gave Marseille a 3-0 first-leg win against Braga, while Sporting Lisbon came from behind to win 3-1 at Astana in the early kick-off.

Marin Tomasov gave the hosts a half-time lead in Kazakhstan, only for Bruno Fernandes' penalty along with Gelson Martins and Seydou Doumbia efforts to secure a fine turnaround.

Yuri Logvinenko was sent off for Astana, whose defender Marin Anicic hit the woodwork late on.