The Republic of Ireland have climbed one place to 31st in the latest FIFA world rankings, despite November’s World Cup play-off hammering to Denmark.

Ireland’s dreams of making it to Russia were shattered in Dublin as the Christian Eriksen-inspired visitors ran riot in the second leg winning 5-1.

It was a desperately disappointing result for Martin O’Neill’s men but the rankings reflect an otherwise solid campaign.

Northern Ireland also suffered play-off agony. They were edged out by Switzerland thanks to a controversial penalty at Windsor Park. Michael O’Neill’s men drop to 26th in the rankings, while Wales – denied a play-off spot by Ireland when James McClean struck the only goal of their climactic group game in Cardiff – are 20th.

England stay in 16th , with Scotland level in 31st with the Irish. Germany remain No 1 ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. Denmark are 12th.

FIFA World Rankings

(Previous position in brackets)

1 Germany (1)

2 Brazil (2)

3 Portugal (3)

4 Argentina (4)

5 Belgium (5)

16 England (16)

20 Wales (19)

26 Northern Ireland (25)

31 Republic of Ireland (32)

31 Scotland (32)