Derry City chairman Phil O'Doherty has come out in support of a proposal to rename the Brandywell stadium in memory of the club's late captain Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old McBride passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in March 2017.

Members of the Ryan McBride Foundation, which was set up in his memory, are set to meet Derry officials to discuss the proposals next Monday, but O'Doherty has revealed they already have his backing.

O' Doherty revealed that he is "definitely supporting" the campaign group's proposal.

"I have met the McBride family, they have met with the board of directors and I have had a one to one conversation with Ryan's father Lexie McBride," he told the BBC.

The Brandywell is currently undergoing redevelopment work which includes a new 1,100 seater stand, new pitch and a greyhound track.

The completion of the work has been delayed slightly however, and the Candystripes will play their first game in the redeveloped ground on 2 March, when they host Dundalk.