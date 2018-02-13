Veteran Sligo Rovers striker Raffaele Cretaro has hailed new team-mate Adam Morgan, saying the former Liverpool striker "has got everything" as the Bit O’ Red gear up for their season opener in The Showgrounds on Saturday.

Morgan joined Sligo after dropping through level of English football despite breaking into the Premier League’s side first-team squad as a teenager.

The striker has been performing well in preparation for the new season, scoring goals in pre-season and impressing his new colleagues.

Cretaro told RTÉ Sport: "I’ve been watching him in training. The lad knows where the net is. He is a fantastic finisher. He has got everything.

"I think he is going to do really, really well for us this year. I think this year is going to be a big one for us.

"Adam and Eduardo Pincelli have come in and it does nothing but lift the club and the players around us.

"We did some fantastic business in the off-season. We’re hoping to get off to a positive start and we have our first three games at home which is fantastic.

"If we get the start we want, I think we’ll have a brilliant season."

The former Liverpool striker at Sligo Rovers, Adam Morgan, has been catching the eye ahead of his debut on Saturday when the @sseairtricitylg gets underway.



"The lad knows where the net is. He has got everything." - @raffcretaro speaks to @corktodhttps://t.co/V3IW4Dtw9t pic.twitter.com/n77RXaG5qx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 13, 2018

Cretaro is entering his 19th season in the League of Ireland after making his Sligo debut in September 2000.

Asked what motivates his to continue his Sligo career, with a testimonial set to follow in the summer, he stated: "It’s the love for the game. I love the whole atmosphere of being out there and performing, and the whole football thing really.

"The atmosphere around the club is great. That’s what motivates me, and trying to keep up with the young lads as well, it’s great."

Sligo face Limerick at 7:45pm on Saturday.