Cork City manager John Caulfield has encouraged the people of Cork to "turn out in force" for the funeral of Liam Miller on Monday morning.

Former City ace Miller, who enjoyed a career that included Celtic, Manchester United and the Republic of Ireland, died last week at just 36.

His funeral takes place at 11.30 on Monday morning with mass at John the Baptist Church in Ovens and Caulfield says a big turnout would be a fitting tribute.

"It’s important that we show our support for the family and give Liam the tribute he deserves," said Caulfield, speaking after Sunday's President's Cup win over Dundalk at Oriel Park.

"Nothing will ease it for his family, but it’s important that the club and the people of Cork come out in force and show that respects.

"You can’t put it into words. He was so young, his family, his wife, his parents, his young children – how do you explain to them? From our own point of view it’s just important that people come out in force."

Double champions Cork slumped to a 2-0 half-time deficit against Dundalk at the weekend, but responded with a stunning second half comeback to win 4-2.

Caulfield revealed that Mark McNulty didn't travel with the Rebels to County Louth following the death of Miller, something which has left many of the Cork squad grieving.

"Mark McNulty was his closest friend (at the club) so it hasn’t been easy. It’s been difficult for a few of the guys. It was never a question that Mark would be coming – it wasn’t even something we discussed, to be honest," he said.

"I got to know Liam as manager three years ago and I would have known him from the outside, who he was, but I would have got to know him as manager three years ago.

"He was just a lovely person, humble and never gloated about the heights he got to with United or Ireland. He only ever spoke about it unless you asked and even then he was very shy about it."