Leaders Barcelona continued their unbeaten LaLiga campaign but failed to score at home in the league for the first time since November 2016 after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe.

Jose Bordalas' side frustrated the free-flowing Barca attack for long periods of the match and the hosts did not register a shot on target in the first half at Camp Nou for first time since April 2012, although Luis Suarez did have a goal correctly ruled out for offside.

The Catalan side improved in the second half but still struggled to break down the visiting defence, while Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made a fine save in stoppage-time to prevent Suarez heading in a last-gasp winner as Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina started his Barcelona career with a stalemate.

Sevilla made the most of Francisco Aday's first-half penalty miss to secure a much-needed 1-0 victory against Girona.

Vincenzo Montella's side had won just one of their last eight LaLiga games ahead of the match and looked set to fall behind when Luis Muriel handled the ball in the penalty area four minutes before half-time.

However, Sergio Rico, who starred throughout the match with several sharp saves, spared his team-mate's blushes to deny Aday with a fine stop to his right and keep the score goalless at the break.

Sevilla's winner came within seconds of the restart when Joaquin Correa raced onto Clement Lenglet's through ball and touched it past Girona goalkeeper Bono as Pablo Sarabia bundled home Bernando Espinosa's attempts to clear off the goal-line - with Rojiblancos' goalscorer remaining unclear.

Gerard Moreno's 13th goal of the season rescued a point for Espanyol as they drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo.

Espanyol led 10 minutes in through Leo Baptistao when he collected Jose Manuel Jurado's poked through ball and coolly slotted home.

However, Maxi Gomez equalised before the break with a back-post header before his 12th goal of the season put the home side ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Yet Gerard collected a long ball over the top and dispatched a brilliant half volley from outside the box into the far corner of the net three minutes from time to earn Espanyol a draw.

Valencia beat local rivals Levante 3-1 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak in all competitions and go third in La Liga.

Marcelino's side had suffered in recent weeks, losing to Barcelona in the King's Cup and to Las Palmas, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

They got back on track at the Mestalla, however, as Santi Mina put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute before Sergio Postigo equalised a minute later.

It was still 1-1 in the 65th minute when Levante defender Coke had a goal harshly ruled out for a foul before Luciano Vietto put Valencia ahead in the next move.

Mina struck the post before Dani Parejo converted a late penalty, contentiously awarded when Rober Pier clashed with Simone Zaza in the area.

Valencia moved up to third on 43 points, a point ahead of Real Madrid having played a game more than the title holders. They trail second-place Atletico by nine