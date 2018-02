Liverpool boosted their hopes of Champions League football against next year by beating Southampton 2-0 at St Mary's.

Roberto Firmino scored his 20th goal of the season in the sixth minute having been teed up by Mohamed Salah, and the roles were reversed just before the interval when the Egyptian doubled the lead.

It meant ex-Saints defender Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a happy return to the south coast following his £75million move to Liverpool last month.