Cork City and Dundalk supporters paid tribute to Liam Miller with a minute of applause during the President’s Cup match this afternoon.

There was also a minute of silence prior to kick-off to remember the former Republic of Ireland international following his sad passing on Friday.

Miller’s jersey was raised by supporters in the away end during the 22nd minute – the number he wore during his season with the Rebels.

Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty did not feature in the game for compassionate reasons as a close friend of Miller and had been with him when he passed.

Manchester United fans sang the name of their former player as they took on Newcastle United in St James’ Park as football continues to mourn the loss of the 36-year-old.