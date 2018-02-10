Atletico Madrid closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to six points with a narrow 1-0 victory at bottom club Malaga.

Antoine Griezmann struck the only goal of the game inside 40 seconds, latching on to Saul Niguez's deflected volley to find the top-right corner.

France forward Griezmann dedicated his goal to young Spanish footballer Nacho Barbera who died last week after collapsing while playing in a match for a youth team of Valencia-based side UD Alzira.

Struggling Malaga never really threatened to salvage anything from the game and remain seven points from safety.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid moved into third place following a 5-2 thumping of Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo set up Lucas Vazquez for his first-minute opener before going on to add the second himself just before the half-hour mark.

Toni Kroos fired Real's third in the 34th minute with Ronaldo notching his second - and the hosts' fourth - three minutes later.

Jon Bautista pulled one back for Sociedad in the 74th minute but Ronaldo was again on target 10 minutes from the final whistle.

Asier Illarramendi added the visitors' second in the 83rd minute but it was too little, too late.

Earlier in the day, Alaves moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Villarreal.

Rodrigo Ely's first-half header put Alaves in front and a superb strike from Ibai Gomez put the visitors firmly in control in the 71st minute.

Carlos Bacca pulled a goal back for Champions League-chasing Villarreal six minutes later, but Alaves held on.

Eibar were 1-0 winners at Leganes thanks to Ivan Ramis' stoppage-time winner.