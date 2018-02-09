Former Republic of Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller has passed away at the age of 36.

Miller, who won 21 caps for Ireland, had battled pancreatic cancer in recent months.

The midfielder made his professional debut for Celtic in 2000 and won an SPL title with the Scottish club in 2004.

He joined Manchester United on a free transfer later that year, signing for Alex Ferguson's side before a loan period with Leeds United followed.

Miller then moved to Sunderland where he spent a three-year spell with the Black Cats, which included a Championship title win and promotion to the Premier League.

The Cork native also played for QPR, Hibernian, Australian clubs Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City, home-town club Cork City and, most recently, Wilmington Hammerheads in the US.

Clinton Morrison, who played alongside Miller for Ireland, tweeted: "RIP Liam Miller, was a honour to play with you, such a good footballer and a great guy as well such sad news thoughts go out to his family at this sad time.

Sunderland also paid tribute to the midfielder. "We are saddened to hear this evening that former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," the club tweeted.