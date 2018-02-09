Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton left-back Leighton Baines is edging closer to a return to training but is still likely to be out this weekend due to his calf injury.

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is training again after a groin problem while defender Ramiro Funes Mori continues his comeback from knee surgery.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been ruled out for a month with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni (knee) and defender Martin Kelly (hamstring) are also missing, joining Bakary Sako, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham on a lengthy injury list.



Last five league matches: Everton L L D W L; Crystal Palace W W L D D



Man City v Leicester

Manchester City defender John Stones is available again having missed the last two games due to illness and a minor knee problem.

Midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) is also fit but playmaker David Silva (hip), winger Leroy Sane (ankle), striker Gabriel Jesus and left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph (all knee) are still out.

Riyad Mahrez will miss a third successive match for Leicester following the collapse of his move to Manchester City in January. The only change to the squad will see Shinji Okazaki drop out with a knee injury that could sideline him for up to two weeks.



Last five league matches: Man City W L W W D; Leicester W D W L D

Stoke v Brighton

Jese Rodriguez will return to the Stoke squad for the first time in two months after being granted time off to be with his prematurely-born son.

Defender Bruno Martins Indi has trained all week following a knock so could come back into contention.

Brighton will include £14million record-signing Jurgen Locadia, who is now fit for action having arrived with a hamstring injury, in their squad.

Midfielders Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak (both ankle) are the only players unavailable to Albion manager Chris Hughton.



Last five league matches: Stoke L L W D L; Brighton D L L D W

Swansea v Burnley

New signings Andre Ayew and Andy King are in line to make their Swansea debuts. Striker Ayew has recovered from a hamstring injury while on-loan midfielder King was unable to play against parent club Leicester last weekend.

Renato Sanches (hamstring) remains out, while Angel Rangel (groin), Leroy Fer (Achilles) and Wilfried Bony (knee) are also missing.

Burnley have Stephen Ward back fit but will be without Phil Bardsley. Ward (knee) is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench while Bardsley (hamstring) will be replaced by Matthew Lowton at right-back.

James Tarkowski (groin), Tom Heaton (shoulder), Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Dean Marney, Chris Wood and Jon Walters (all knee) remain sidelined.



Last five league matches: Swansea L D W W D; Burnley L L L D D





Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is in line to start after playing 90 minutes against Newport on Wednesday while January signing Lucas Moura could make the squad.

Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Danny Rose all returned in the FA Cup fourth round in midweek and are also in contention.

Arsenal could be without Petr Cech after the experienced goalkeeper was forced off in the win over Everton with a calf problem. David Ospina is set to deputise and Nacho Monreal (illness) should be available.

Danny Welbeck (hip) is back in contention but Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.



Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D W D W D; Arsenal D L W L W



West Ham v Watford

New signing Patrice Evra goes into the West Ham squad while Marko Arnautovic (hamstring) is also in contention.

Jose Fonte is short of match fitness and fellow defender Winston Reid has a throat infection. Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes are still injured and Arthur Masuaku is suspended.

Watford will continue to be without goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, who has been sidelined for four matches with a back complaint.

Defender Miguel Britos is closing in on a return following an ankle injury, but Younes Kaboul (foot), Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee) remain unavailable.



Last five league matches: West Ham D W D D L; Watford L D L D W





Huddersfield v AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler and striker Laurent Depoitre both face late fitness tests on their injured ankles.

Full-back Tommy Smith (concussion) misses out, but Alex Pritchard returns to contention and fellow midfielder Danny Williams has recovered from a dead leg.

Bournemouth could have defenders Adam Smith (thigh) and Steve Cook (hamstring) back in contention.

Forward Jermain Defoe remains absent having fractured his right ankle while defender Tyrone Mings continues his recovery from a back problem.



Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L L L L; AFC Bournemouth D W D W W

Newcastle v Man Utd (Sunday)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a late decision on Islam Slimani (thigh) with the on-loan striker a doubt.

Defender Ciaran Clark (knee) and midfielder Mohamed Diame (knock) are fit, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle) is not yet ready to return.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) will not be ready. Eric Bailly (ankle), Daley Blind (ankle ligaments) and Marouane Fellaini (knee) will also remain on the sidelines.



Last five league matches: Newcastle W D L D D; Man Utd W W W L W





Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday)

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino reported no fresh injury problems but Charlie Austin remains out with a hamstring injury. Manolo Gabbiadini had been carrying a hip problem last weekend against West Brom, where the Italian striker was an unused substitute in the 3-2 away win.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is expected to start on his first return to St Mary's since his £75million January move.

Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana have recovered from injuries but Joe Gomez is unlikely to feature because of a minor knee problem.

Last five league matches: Southampton L D D D W; Liverpool W W L W D



