Sligo Rovers continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season by signing Hearts forward Alistair Roy on loan.

The 20-year-old Scot signed a new contract with the SPL club during the summer and joins Sligo on a six month loan deal as he continues his development.

Roy, who can operate as a winger or a striker, played 25 matches this season at Scottish Championship side Dumbarton, having impressed with Stenhousmuir and East Sterlingshire in two previous campaigns.

The loanee will available for the majority of Sligo's league campaign and is looking to make an immediate impact at the Showgrounds.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I don't want to sit on the bench, I want to be playing games, and that's why I was happy to come to Sligo because there is a great chance to get more experience and impress people," he said.

"I did well at Dumbarton which was another level up and I want to do well here and help Sligo have a good season. I've spoken to people about the club in the last few days and they say it's a great club.

"I've played most of my career as a striker but I've been converted to the wing recently. I play either or to be honest. The first game is just a week away and I want to be involved from the start so I'm looking forward to Saturday week already."

Manager Gerard Lyttle is happy to add an extra option to his attacking line-up and added: "I’ve been tracking Ally for a month now. He made a really good start his career, getting in the first team early on, and as is the way in Scotland, he has been sent on loan up the levels to gain experience which he has responded really well to.

"We now have a player who has just played a lot of game in the Championship in the last few months, a good level, and you can see by the investment made in him by Hearts with the new deal in the summer what their plans are for him. From speaking to their staff, they rate him highly.

"He can play on the wing or up front, he’s pacey, can score and when he runs at players it makes him very hard to defend against."