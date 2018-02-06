Chelsea are not set to sack manager Antonio Conte following Monday night's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The champions had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off in the first half against the Hornets en route to a second straight Premier League defeat, which further increased the pressure on Italian head coach Conte.

Press Association Sport understands that, while the players have been given three days off before returning on Friday to prepare for next Monday's home match against West Brom, there has been no board meeting to discuss Conte's future and the club are not in talks with any potential replacements