Robbie Keane could be in-line for a player-manager role with ATK, according to Indian media reports.

Head coach, Teddy Sheringham, was sacked last month after a string of poor results and director of football Ashley Westwood has been acting as interim manager.

However, according to ISL rules, Westwood can only do the job for three games.

The former Ireland International joined the two-time champions in 2017 but has been hampered by injury and only managed to make six appearances for the club.

There are only five games left in the season and according to Sportskeeda, the club are now considering naming Keane as manager.

"We are trying to get things done with as little changes possible. At any rate, the team's performance has been poor, so we are trying to control the damage," a club official told Sportskeeda.