Stephen Ward is ready to return for Burnley after missing almost two months with a knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland full-back played for 75 minutes as an over-age player in Burnley's U23 league defeat at Huddersfield Town on Monday.

Sean Dyche's men haven't won since Ward last lined out - a 1-0 win over Stoke in December - but remain in seventh place in the Premier League after five draws in nine games.

"It felt really good," Ward told Burnley's website. "It’s just important to get back on the pitch and get used to playing.

"It’s nice to be feeling good and strong and to get a few minutes out there.

"It’s not really in my hands but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I’m feeling a lot sharper, so we’ll see what happens.

"We’ve had a great season and the more bodies we can have back now, hopefully that will help us have a strong finish."

The Dubliner could be back in the squad for Saturday's trip to Swansea.