Eamon Dunphy believes that Paul Pogba has a major fight on his hands to keep his place in the Manchester United team following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Pogba was dropped to the bench for United’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend and Dunphy believes that it may be a sign of things to come now that manager Jose Morinho has extra options in the form of Sanchez.

Pogba has flattered to deceive at times this season, drifting in and out of games, and speaking on 2FM’s Game On, Dunphy claimed that the United boss may be running out of patience with the French midfielder.

"I more than anyone have questioned Pogba’s ability and I don’t think he has it. I don’t think he has the brains to play there. He doesn’t have the knowledge, he doesn’t have the instinct to be a playmaker and I’m not sure what he is.

"If I was to chose between him and Juan Mata to play in midfield I’d chose Mata every time and now that Sanchez is at the club, he’ll want to play in the position that is probably Pogba’s best position which would be wide off a front three.

"So [Pogba] is going to have to fight for his place. Sanchez is going to start, Lukaku is going to start and then Rashford is there, Jesse Lingard is there and Pogba is an expensive luxury."

Dunphy claims that Pogba has failed to live up to his billing since arriving at Old Trafford, following a then world-record transfer from Italian side Juventus.

"When he was in a championship winning side in Juventus, they were in a weak league and they were winning the league by double-digit points," Dunphy said.

"There is no way this guy is going to winning a championship medal in England in my opinion and Mourinho will look after himself.

"At the moment he’s probably trying to wake the guy up and leave him out of the side but I don’t think he’s in a wake up game, Pogba.

"I think if Mourinho grasps the Pogba nettle, it will be better for Manchester United because they’ve got a world class player in Sanchez and when he’s tuned into the team and has a defined role, he’ll be a very valuable player."