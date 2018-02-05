The Republic of Ireland's post-summer calendar has been completed with Martin O'Neill's side set to face Northern Ireland and Poland in international friendlies later this year.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland will travel to Dublin for an Aviva Stadium clash on Thursday, 15 November, while the Republic will return to Poland to take on their former Euro 2016 qualifier opponents on 11 September.

It will be the first game between Ireland north and south since the two teams met in May 2011 in the Carling Nations Cup, where Giovanni Trapattoni's side enjoyed a facile 5-0 victory.

The match falls on a UEFA Nations League game day, but with neither country having a competitive fixture on that date, the friendly will be used instead by both teams to prepare for the final round of Group B matches, with Martin O’Neill’s men playing Denmark four days later.

Northern Ireland host Austria at Windsor Park on 18 November.

Ireland will now play six matches between September and November with the friendly games now pencilled in alongside the home and away Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark.

Ireland will also play a home friendly in June, the opposition set to be named later this week, according to the FAI.

IRELAND 2018 FIXTURES

23 March: Turkey (A) - Friendly

28 May: France (A) - Friendly

June: TBC

6 September: Wales (A) - Nations League

11 September: Poland (A) - Friendly

13 October: Denmark (H) - Nations League

16 October: Wales (H) - Nations League

15 November: Northern Ireland (H) Friendly

19 November: Denmark (A) - Nations League

