Eamon Dunphy believes Manchester United’s biggest problem at the moment is record signing Paul Pogba, and not misfiring striker Romelu Lukau.

The Red Devils trail neighbours City by 15 points in the title race after the midweek defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with manager Jose Mourinho admitting his club is now playing for second place.

United host Huddersfield Town this weekend looking to bounce back from the 2-0 loss at Wembley, with the focus again on Lukaku who has struggled on occasions this season against higher calibre opposition.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On programme, the RTÉ Soccer analyst says the £75m striker is not the biggest selection issue facing Mourinho.

"It was significant that Pogba was taken off with 30 minutes left of the game," Dunphy said of the defeat to Spurs.

"He is just not good enough. It was a mistake to pay the money they paid for him. It set the bar in a very strange place for other players.

"Lukaku is not the problem for me at United. He needs to do it against the bigger teams, but Pogba is the real problem for me. If he has to play, then a better player needs to be left out of the side in my opinion."

Dunphy is still backing United however to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

"I would say the Tottenham game was a freak because of the goals they gave away, but there is no doubt that United are a long way behind City.

"Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are poor in defence, but I still think they will finish in the top four and probably second."