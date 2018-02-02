Derry City have paid tribute to their former captain Ryan McBride on their new home shirt, stitching his name and number into the chest ahead of the upcoming Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

The club and entire community was thrown into mourning 11 months ago when the 27-year-old died suddenly at his family home.

Just 24 hours previously, he'd captained the Candystripes to a 4-0 defeat of Drogheda United.

Derry unveiled their jersey yesterday, with 'McBride No 5' emblazoned on the front.

Kenny Shiels' men finished fourth last term in what was an enormously difficult campaign. They had won all their games previous to McBride's passing.

Derry begin the season at newly promoted Waterford FC in two weeks' time.