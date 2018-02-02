Everton boss Sam Allardyce believes Arsenal are defensively weak and their tendency to commit players going forward will leave counter-attacking opportunities that Seamus Coleman and Theo Walcott can exploit at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven Premier League matches and were punished for some glaring defensive errors in a 3-1 defeat by Swansea City on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland defender Coleman was superb in his first game for ten months against Leicester City midweek, the Donegal man completing 90 minutes in a 2-1 win.

Allardyce was blown away by the former Sligo Rovers man, who looked like he'd never been as he threw himself into the action having recovered from a dreadful leg break suffered against Wales last March.

Now, he's hoping he can help the Toffees plunder a win on the road.

"I always felt defensively they are weak," Allardyce said of Arsenal.

"If we break out with some quality forward passes, then we can create some good counter-attacking opportunities.

"Arsenal's attacking force is something you have to manage, even though they haven't scored as many goals this year as they have in recent years at this stage of the season.

"Theo has seen a lot of Seamus and Seamus has seen a lot of Theo over the years. From a distance they know each other's games very well.

"He's (Theo) got an opportunity to be a key player at Everton now. He played 30-plus games last season and scored 19 goals. Hopefully, he can have as good a performance at the Emirates as he did Wednesday night."