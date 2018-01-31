Chelsea have signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, with Michy Batshuayi leaving Stamford Bridge to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The Blues announced the arrival of France striker Giroud on an 18-month-contract and Batshuayi's departure until the end of the season.

Giroud said on the Chelsea website: "Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It's a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I'm looking forward to playing."

Meanwhile, Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee.

The Gunners announced the 28-year-old has signed a "long-term contact" at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international, who scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, is a replacement for Alexis Sanchez following the Chilean's move to Manchester United.

Neither club confirmed the fee, but reports claimed Arsenal have paid around £60m for Aubameyang, whose arrival follows that of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.

His signing is a welcome boost for boss Arsene Wenger, who saw his side's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffer a setback with a 3-1 loss at struggling Swansea on Tuesday night.

Tensions between Aubameyang and Dortmund had grown in recent weeks, but the German side's sporting director Michael Zorc said on the club website: "He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB-Pokal to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."