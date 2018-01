Republic of Ireland international Anthony Stokes has left the Scottish Premiership side Hibernian by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old left Blackburn last July after having his contract terminated, he then signed a two-year contract for what was his third spell with Hibernian, scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances.

He has not featured in any of Neil Lennon's match day squads this year having reportedly been dropped for disciplinary reasons and subsequently requesting time off.