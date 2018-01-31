Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's display as "mature" after they bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League against Huddersfield.

Goals from Emre Can and Roberto Firmino, plus Mohamed Salah's 26th goal of the season from the penalty spot, secured Klopp's side a comfortable 3-0 win.

Liverpool had gone 18 games unbeaten before following up their recent league defeat at Swansea by losing to West Brom in the FA Cup, but a sixth win in eight games lifted them level on points with Chelsea.

"That was the reaction we needed to show," Klopp said. "Everybody saw it was not brilliant, it wasn't our best game we played so far.

"But it was very mature and very deserved. The best thing we did apart from scoring was our counter-pressing and we defended situations when Huddersfield won the ball."

Can crashed home a stunning 25-yard opener via a slight deflection off Philip Billing's foot and Firmino struck just before the break, squeezing the ball home from an unlikely angle for his 19th of the season.

"We had a few fantastic situations early in the game," Klopp added. "Robbo (Andrew Robertson) in behind, Mo Salah pretty much alone, Sadio twice, so we had more moments than three goals."

Wagner was left to rue a missed opportunity when Laurent Depoitre fired straight at Loris Karius when the score was 0-0, but had no complaints with the result.

"It was hard work and the guys worked very hard. There is no doubt that this was a deserved defeat," he said.

"The quality side has won today. Against a team of this quality the important situations have to go in your favour to be successful."

Wagner's side are now one point above the bottom three, who all have a game in hand, and head to Old Trafford on Saturday, but the German kept his club's plight in perspective.

"Confidence is not the highest," he said. "If you have a lot of defeats, there is no question about that.

"The good thing is we don't like where we are and we have this period where we don't collect points, but we are not surprised. This is not unexpected and this makes it possible to manage."