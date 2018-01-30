Arsene Wenger essentially confirmed that France striker Olivier Giroud would leave the north London club during the transfer window, which closes on Wednesday.

Giroud is expected to sign for London rivals Chelsea and the Arsenal boss admitted that he would be sad to see him leave the club.

Wenger said of Giroud after the 3-1 loss to Swansea: "He is a guy who gave great service to the club and never let us down on the commitment front and saved us many times."

Asked if he would be sad to see Giroud go, Wenger added: "Yes. Personally I took him from Montpellier and made him a strong international player for France. We have come together through good and bad, but always his behaviour was top, top class. At the end the respect is more linked to that than to all the rest."

On the prospect of losing Giroud to a Premier League rival in Chelsea, the Arsenal manager added: "At the moment I don't want to talk much about where he goes, if he goes, because that will be definitely decided. Nothing is concluded at the moment."

On the deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wenger said only: "That as well we will inform you tomorrow because it is deadline (day) tomorrow."

Asked if he was confident the Gunners would manage to complete the signing of the Dortmund striker, he added: "The confidence doesn't help too much in that because the deals nowadays are so complicated. As long as you are not finished, to be confident doesn't help too much."

Meanwhile, Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma.

The Blues needed cover at left-back for Marcos Alonso, having allowed Kenedy to join Premier League rivals Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

Palmieri, 23, has committed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

He told Chelsea's official website: "English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here, but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.

"I came here because it's a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club."

Former Brazil under-17 international Palmieri, who has since switched international allegiances to Italy, has been restricted to just two appearances in all competitions for Serie A club Roma this season following a serious knee injury.

As such, the defender will be eligible to play for Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "Emerson is a young and talented player who strengthens the squad and will provide excellent competition for places as we pursue success in three different competitions."

Elsewhere, Juan Mata's contract at Manchester United has been extended for another year and he has a key role to play, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spain playmaker was in the final six months of the deal he signed when he joined the club from Chelsea in 2014 but United had the option of keeping him for an extra season.

That option has now been triggered, with the 29-year-old now committed to the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2019.

Asked if the contract had been extended, Mourinho said: "Yes it was. Last week or something like that."