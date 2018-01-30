Andy Boyle has left Preston North End to join Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The Ireland international has enjoyed limited first team action for Preston since his move from Dundalk at the end of the 2016 season and will now move with the intention of playing regular first team football.

Boyle is looking forward to an immediate debut with his new side, playing under the guidance of Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United manager Alex, as his new side travel to Portsmouth on Saturday.

NEWS | #DRFC have completed the loan signing of @pnefc defender Andy Boyle until the end of the season.https://t.co/zUv7Piggza pic.twitter.com/lGPbWLU8jO — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) January 30, 2018

"I'm really looking forward to coming here and getting some game time," said Boyle. "I want to play as many games as possible and try to climb higher in the table.

"I'm fit and ready and if the manager picks me, it makes it easier that we've got a game coming up straight away and it's a big game to have as my debut."

Doncaster currently sit in 14th place in League 1, ten points off the play-off place with 16 league games remaining.

The centre half will join former Ireland Under-21 international goalkeeper, Ian Lawlor, and Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough at the Keepmoat Stadium in south Yorkshire.