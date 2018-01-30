Liverpool and Arsenal have been told to wait if they want to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Both Premier League clubs have made their interest in the 22-year-old known, but Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev insists Lemar will not be sold in this transfer window.

With Wednesday's 11pm deadline fast approaching, it seems both Liverpool and Arsenal will have to wait until the summer if they still wish to sign the France international.

"He will stay at Monaco until the end of the season 100 per cent," Vasilyev told RMC, a French radio station.

"If Liverpool or Arsenal come with a big offer before the end of the market? This is not relevant.

"We will say 'no' because the objectives are clear. Without important players like Lemar, we will not succeed."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cooling his heels

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal appears to hinge on one thing - the release of Olivier Giroud to Chelsea, according to the Mirror.

Arsene Wenger may have to be prepared to lose the French striker to a rival in order to secure Aubameyang's move, it says, with the German club pushing for a replacement.

Described as a "transfer merry-go-round" by some of the papers, it appears Dortmund have their eye on the Blues' 24-year-old Michy Batshuayi and will only formally tie up the reported £60million Aubameyang deal if they get the Stamford Bridge striker.

Meanwhile, if Chelsea are unsuccessful in obtaining Giroud, the team are expected to target Fernando Llorente as a back-up, the Sun says.

It comes as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his attacking options, with Llorente long admired by the Chelsea boss. He was among his targets last summer before the 32 year-old's move to Tottenham and it is thought Spurs would be able to recoup the £12million they paid for the striker last summer.

According to the Daily Star, however, Chelsea are so keen on landing Giroud, they would be willing to let the out-of-favour David Luiz transfer to Arsenal as part of a swap deal.

The impending arrival of left-back Emerson Palmieri is thought to have given Chelsea the room to potentially let Luiz move away from the club and gain a much-needed striker.

Elsewhere, Emre Can looks set to move away from the Premier League as Juventus aim to bring the Liverpool midfielder to Serie A, the Daily Mail reports.

Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is quoted a saying that talks are "well under way" as the 24-year-old stalls over a new deal at Anfield.

Burnley are hoping to persuade Nottingham Forest to sell centre-half Joe Worrall for £10million, the Sun reports.

Boss Sean Dyche has been impressed by the England Under-20 captain and has made the move for the defender, with negotiations of payment structure said to be ongoing. Worrall has emerged as a young talent, scoring in Forest's 3-2 win over Bolton last month.