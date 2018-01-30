Limerick have confirmed that Chiedozie Ogbene has joined English Championship side Brentford, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract after an undisclosed fee was agreed with the Super Blues.

He scored 10 goals for Limerick last season in 37 games, with the pacey attacker attracting the attention of many clubs, which led to a trial spell at Chelsea.

The former Cork City man then linked up with the Bees.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith said: "We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring.

"He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us.

"We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops."

Ogbene is qualified for both the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria, but has yet to earn a call-up from either, and he'll link up with Ireland defender John Egan at Brentford.