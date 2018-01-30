West Bromwich Albion have turned down Derby County’s offer to take Republic of Ireland international James McClean on loan for the rest of the season.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Baggies have rejected the proposal.

McClean didn’t feature in West Brom’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at the weekend but he has still featured regulary under new boss Alan Pardew.

The winger responded to a fan of his club on Twitter at the weekend when he offered to drive McClean to the Championship club.

He tweeted: "No, you are grand, I have a Range Rover, a BMW i8 and a Mercedes, can drive myself."

West Brom have agreed to bring a player in on loan however - they confirmed last night that Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge had joined the club until the end of the season.